DRUM TAO Plays at The Theatre at Solaire This Weekend, Sept. 5-8

Manila, Philippines--World-renowned Japanese drum performers DRUM TAO are back in Manila with a new show, "Rhythm of Tribe, Time Travel Chronicles," at the Theatre at Solaire in Paranaque City. They perform tonight, September 5, 8 p.m. until Sunday, September 8, 3 p.m. Make sure to grab your tickets (starting at P1,400) at TicketWorld.com.ph.

If you're a student, accompanied by a paying adult, watch the show for free! Call Rea, Nerry, or Clarissa at 639173331372.

Through a combination of spellbinding projection and new music elements, "Rhythm of Tribe, Time Travel Chronicles," which features the costume design by Japanese fashion designer Junko Koshino, tells a samurai's journey in search of his soul in the past, to the present, and into the future.

"We wanted this production to be more like a movie. 'Rhythm of Tribe' has its own story," says Takuya Era, DRUM TAO member. "[It's] about young people from the present going on a journey beyond time and space in search of Japanese virtues from the past. The biggest [addition] in this production is the incorporation of projection mapping, which makes the production even more energetic and dynamic."

Seen by more than 8 million people across 26 countries and 500 cities, DRUM TAO has wowed audiences with its innovative, exhilarating traditional Japanese taiko drumming performances since its debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2004. Besides Japan and the Philippines, DRUM TAO has performed in Spain, Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, Belgium, and Singapore.

The Herald describes DRUM TAO as "supernaturally fit and superbly trained...stunning. Fully deserving of the standing ovation."

DRUM TAO has received the "6th Japan Tourism Agency Commissioner's Award" from the Japan Tourism Agency and the "Outstanding Cultural Contribution" from the Oita prefecture, Kyushu, Japan.

Video/Photo: DRUM TAO





