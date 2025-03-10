Co. Un Yamada Brigns OBACHETTA to Tokyo This Month

1
Feature: Universal Studios Japan X DETECTIVE CONAN: STEP INTO THE WORLD OF ULTIMATE DEDUCTION!
Detective Conan: The Escape - Prologue to the Flashback: One of the attractions of Universal Cool Japan 2025, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year at USJ. Participants immerse themselves in the meticulously recreated world of Detective Conan, using both their intellect and physical movement to solve puzzles and identify the true culprit. Players can utilize various items to assist popular characters such as Conan and Toru Amuro, making for the ultimate detective showdown. The event features dynamic live-action performances by real actors, offering an unprecedented level of immersion.
特集：USJで体験する名探偵コナンの世界！究極の推理アトラクションが登場
名探偵コナン·ザ·エスケープ ～残像の序幕（プロローグ）～：ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパンの人気イベントで今年10周年を迎える、ユニバーサル·クールジャパン 2025のアトラクションの一つ。圧倒的クオリティで再現された「名探偵コナン」の世界で、参加者自身が足と頭脳を駆使しながら謎を解き、真犯人を突き止める。アイテムを活用し、コナンや安室透ら人気キャラクターを手助けする究極の推理体験。リアルな登場人物によるド迫力のアクションが目の前で繰り広げられ、かつてない没入感を生み出している。
Feature: 10 Years of Universal Cool Japan -Explore Detective Conan and Beyond
Universal Studios Japan kicked off the highly anticipated 'Universal Cool Japan 2025' event on January 24, 2025, marking the 10th anniversary of this special showcase of Japanese entertainment. Designed to introduce guests from around the world to the unique appeal of Japanese entertainment, this annual event continues to capture attention with its diverse lineup of immersive experiences.
This year’s event spans the entire year of 2025. The first wave of content highlights two of Japan’s most iconic mystery franchises: Keigo Higashino’s Masquerade series and Detective Conan. On January 23, the opening ceremony saw actor Sota Fukushi surprise guests with a red carpet appearance and deliver a rousing declaration to launch the anniversary celebrations. Below, we’ll take you through the ceremony and provide an in-depth report on the “Peril at the Masquerade - Inspired by Keigo Higashino's Masquerade Series' and 'Detective Conan Mystery Restaurant' experiences.