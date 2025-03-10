Co. Un Yamada Brigns OBACHETTA to Tokyo This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Co. Un Yamada will perform "Obachetta" at the New National Theatre in Tokyo this month. Performances will run 29-30 March, 2025.

A leading Japanese contemporary dance company, Co. Un Yamada will perform one of the series of dance works to be enjoyed by children and adults alike at New National Theatre Tokyo again. In the performance of premiere, this production won highly acclaim for the powerful expressions by dancers, pop and catchy music by Wono Satoru and the coulorful set designed by a picture book author, THE CABIN COMPANY.

The dancers, each with a unique style, appear whether as ghosts or monsters and travel between this world and the hereafter! Co. Un Yamada "Obachetta" depicts life and death tenderly and warmly.

CAST

Performance: Co. Un Yamada

NISHIYAMA Yuki

KAWAI Lion

YOSHIZAKI Yuya

MOCHIZUKI Hiroto

IIMORI Sayuri

HASEGAWA Toru

YAMAGUCHI Shotaro

NITA Akiyoshi

KURODA Yu

YAMAZAKI Mayu

YAMANE Mion

TANAKA Asako

