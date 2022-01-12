The Hippodrome Theatre to Present New Works Festival

The Hippodrome Theatre is producing a New Works Festival celebrating Florida playwrights. As we find our way back to live theatre and a new normal, the Hippodrome maintains its strong commitment to Florida's artistic community with this 2022 New Works Festival.

The Hippodrome Theatre received 41 diverse, creative and unique submissions from all over Florida. A panel of artistic directors and theatre professionals selected 5 plays to be read and performed from February 18-19. Together with actors and directors the playwrights develop and workshop their scripts before showcasing them in staged readings in front of a live audience.

The patrons will experience groundbreaking new works while participating in the creative process by sharing their reactions directly with the playwright and the production team at a post-show talk back. Each performance will showcase all 5 playwrights.

From a mother on a magical journey in search of her lost child, to a lifelong friendship connected through tragedies and heartaches, to a musical experiment in five words, to the Shakespeare's Apothecary fighting the ghost of Romeo, to a rap drama exploring the trap of survival, these plays run the gamut of human experience.

Full list of plays with playwright are below and synopsis can be found here:

Buckets of Rain by Douglas Gearhart

Changeling by Monica Cross

Yes No Maybe Ommm by Ken Pedersen

Ghost of Romeo by Bobby McAfee

Terrence by Terrence Jackson and Jane Edwards

New Works Festival on Mainstage

Friday, February 18 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 19 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and advanced reservation is highly recommended. Tickets can be reserved at TheHipp.org or by calling the Hipp Box Office at (352) 375-4477