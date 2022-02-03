The Hippodrome Presents LIVING ON LOVE

The Hippodrome Theatre will bring LIVING ON LOVE by Joe DiPietro to the stage as part of the 49th Season, Back In the Spotlight.

In this new comedy by Joe DiPietro, a demanding Diva discovers that her self proclaimed Maestro husband has become enamored with Iris, the lovely young lady hired to ghostwrite his largely fictional autobiography. When she hires Robert, a handsome young scribe of her own, the battlelines are drawn and no blow is too low to see who comes out on top. Will the Diva notice Robert's adoration? Will the Maestro seduce the willing Iris? Will Iris and Robert ever get to write anything??

Sparks fly, silverware is thrown, and romance blossoms in the most unexpected ways in this delightful and hilarious romantic comedy.

Living On Love is on Mainstage March 11-27.

Previews: March 9-10

Opening Night: Friday, March 11, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Wednesdays at 7 p.m. | Thursdays at 7 p.m. | Fridays at 8 p.m.

Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8 p.m. | Sundays at 2 p.m.

Special Dates for Living on Love

March 20 after the 2pm show: Talkback with the actors

Please visit our website for showtimes at www.thehipp.org.

Tickets on sale now at www.thehipp.org or at the Hippodrome Box Office.

Call (352) 375-4477or visit 25 SE 2nd place, Gainesville, FL 32601.