ONE NIGHT IN MEMPHIS At Thrasher-Horne Center By Popular Demand!

There's a whole lot of shakin' going on Sunday, April 11!

Back by popular demand, "One Night in Memphis," the official and number one tribute to Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash, will be appearing live at Thrasher-Horne Center on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 3 p.m.

Get ready for a night of rockabilly, country, gospel and pure 1950's rock and roll with "One Night in Memphis" - a high energy concert that takes you back to December 4, 1956, the night when four of the biggest names in early rock and roll -- Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash - gathered together for an impromptu jam session at the legendary Sun Studios in Memphis.



Created and directed by John Mueller from the highly acclaimed show, "Winter Dance Party," this show has met with the same accolades, sell out shows and audience standing ovations. The show gets off to a rocking start with Carl Perkins performing hits like "Honey Don't," "Brown-Eyed Handsome Man," and "Blue Suede Shoes," while offering up anecdotes about life as a sharecroppers' son and his musical influences. Midway through his set, Carl invites session musician Jerry Lee Lewis to join him and the Killer seizes the opportunity to front the band and lead the audience on a musical journey from New Orleans to Nashville and eventually into the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame. As Jerry puts the finishing touches on a set which includes "High School Confidential", "Breathless, "Whole Lotta Shaking Goin' On," and "Great Balls of Fire," the audience will have an opportunity to catch their breath as Johnny Cash is welcomed to the stage with his signature "Hello, I'm Johnny Cash." And then the musical journey through Cash's timeless catalog begins - including smash hits like "Folsom Prison Blues," "Ring of Fire," and "I Walk the Line." Next up...Elvis Presley, who electrifies the audience and transports them back to his beginnings where he went from driving a truck to delivering eleven #1 hits between 1956 -1959. Hits like "Shake, Rattle & Roll" to "All Shook Up," "Heartbreak Hotel," "Don't be Cruel," and "Hound Dog."

Tickets for One Night in Memphis are currently on pre-sale to members. Public on sale will begin September 21 at 11 a.m. Committed to your safety, Thrasher-Horne Center is selling a limited number of tickets (approximately 400) for our events in a socially distanced auditorium. Additional seats may open later as guidelines change. For more information on tickets or on the venue's safety protocols, visit THcenter.org or call (904) 276-6815 ext. 1.

The Thrasher-Horne Center is a performing arts venue and conference center owned and operated by St. Johns River State College. It is located on the Orange Park campus at 283 College Drive in Orange Park, Florida.

