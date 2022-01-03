Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AS YOU LIKE IT Comes to the Hippodrome Theatre Beginning This Month

pixeltracker

Performances run January 21- February 6, with previews January 19-20.

Jan. 3, 2022  

AS YOU LIKE IT Comes to the Hippodrome Theatre Beginning This Month

The Hippodrome Theatre will present AS YOU LIKE IT by William Shakespeare to the stage as part of the 49th Season, Back In the Spotlight.

Performances run January 21- February 6, with previews January 19-20.

William Shakespeare does it again with his age old classic, As You Like It. Director Charlie Mitchell brings this romantic comedy about the twists and turns of fate into modern times, reflecting the timelessness of love. This story will be sure to put you on the edge of your seat as you watch Rosalind and Orlando fall for one another in the most comedic and outlandish of ways. The will-they won't-they tale promises to be a warmhearted adventure filled with laughter, love, and the pursuit of happiness against all odds.

More information and to purchase tickets click here.


Related Articles View More Jacksonville Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin

More Hot Stories For You

  • Tonight's HAMILTON Performance at Shea's Performing Arts Center Cancelled
  • MusicalFare Receives $49,500 NYSCA Grant By New York State Council on the Arts
  • Blackfriars Opens JERRY'S GIRLS This Weekend
  • MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW! Raises Over 6.2 Million Dollars for Theatrical Organizations