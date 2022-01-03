AS YOU LIKE IT Comes to the Hippodrome Theatre Beginning This Month

The Hippodrome Theatre will present AS YOU LIKE IT by William Shakespeare to the stage as part of the 49th Season, Back In the Spotlight.

Performances run January 21- February 6, with previews January 19-20.

William Shakespeare does it again with his age old classic, As You Like It. Director Charlie Mitchell brings this romantic comedy about the twists and turns of fate into modern times, reflecting the timelessness of love. This story will be sure to put you on the edge of your seat as you watch Rosalind and Orlando fall for one another in the most comedic and outlandish of ways. The will-they won't-they tale promises to be a warmhearted adventure filled with laughter, love, and the pursuit of happiness against all odds.

More information and to purchase tickets click here.