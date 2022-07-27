ABBA The Concert Begins Next Week at Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

ABBA The Concert, the top ABBA tribute group in the world, will be presented by the FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 7:30 p.m at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts (formerly the Times-Union Center). Tickets are available at FSCJArtistSeries.org or by calling (904) 632-5000.

ABBA The Concert continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling all who see with their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits from ABBA, including "Mamma Mia," "S.O.S," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes All," "Waterloo," "Gimme, Gimme, Gimme," and "Dancing Queen."