WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Comes to New Stage Theatre in October

What The Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck comes to New Stage Theatre in October.Â Performances run October 24 â€“ November 5, 2023.

Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions held across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human play, author Heidi Schreck resurrects her teenage self to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives. This powerful play is a love letter to our constitution, giving it new life and imagining how it will shape the next generations of Americans.

What The Constitution Means to MeÂ will be presented in the Hewes Room with general admission seating.

Recommended for ages 14+.