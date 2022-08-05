THE GLASS MENAGERIE Comes to New Stage Theatre in October

The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams comes to New Stage Theatre this fall. Performances run October 25-November 6, 2022.

From her cramped St. Louis apartment, Amanda Wingfield dreams of her days as a Southern debutante while worrying about the future of her aimless son and unmarried daughter. With their father absent and the Great Depression in motion, the siblings find comfort in their foibles, which only heightens Amanda's anxiety. When a gentleman caller arrives for dinner, the Wingfield's are flooded with hope.