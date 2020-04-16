New Virtual Arthouse Offerings From Oxford Film Fest Include Brian Dennehy Film And Earth Day Event

Come and join the Oxford Film Festival as they join in on the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 21 with the virtual showing of Fantastic Fungi. The film is directed by Louie Schwartzberg and is a consciousness-shifting film that takes us on an immersive journey through time and scale into the magical earth beneath our feet, an underground network that can heal and save our planet. Through the eyes of renowned scientists and mycologists like Paul Stamets, best-selling authors Michael Pollan, Eugenia Bone, Andrew Weil, and others, we become aware of the beauty, intelligence and solutions the fungi kingdom offers us in response to some of our most pressing medical, therapeutic, and environmental challenges.

Along with the showing of the film, viewers will also be invited to join, the Fantastic Fungi Film Filmmakers for a virtual gathering featuring live-streamed conversations with researchers, educators, and solutionaries about the planet's most pressing environmental and global challenges. Come and join in on the celebration of Earth Day with Fungi Day, and enjoy with us as we recognize that our connections - to our planet and to one another - can have deep-rooted and long-lasting effects on our lives and our collective future. To rent the film and join in on the virtual celebration please visit https://vimeo.com/ondemand/oxfordfilmfestival. Come and celebrate the magic and all the beauty that the earth has given to us.

To rent the film and support the Oxford Film Festival, visit: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/oxfordfilmfestival or see new weekly upcoming films at oxfordfilmfest.com as the Virtual Art House and Festival continues year round in 2020 by visiting oxfordfilmfest.com.

For more information on the Earth Day schedule, please visit: https://fantasticfungi.com/connect/

Other new films this week in the OFF Arthouse include:

Beanpole

In post-WWII Leningrad, two women, Iya and Masha (astonishing newcomers Viktoria Miroshnichenko and Vasilisa Perelygina), intensely bonded after fighting side by side as anti-aircraft gunners, attempt to readjust to a haunted world. As the film begins, Iya, long and slender and towering over everyone-hence the film's title-works as a nurse in a shell-shocked hospital, presiding over traumatized soldiers. A shocking accident brings them closer and also seals their fates. The 28-year-old Russian director Kantemir Balagov won Un Certain Regard's Best Director prize at this year's Cannes Film Festival for this richly burnished, occasionally harrowing rendering of the persistent scars of war. Link: https://kinonow.com/beanpole-oxford-film-festival

Driveways

The film stars Brian Dennehy, who passed away today. Impeccably acted and carefully directed, this bittersweet, little gem of a drama revolves around a single mother, her shy son, and the unlikely friendship forged with the gruff Korean War vet that lives next door. Link: https://drivewaysfilm.vhx.tv/products/driveways-oxford-film-festival

The Dog Doc

Called a maverick, a miracle-worker, and a quack, Dr. Marty Goldstein is a pioneer of integrative veterinary medicine. By holistically treating animals after other vets have given up, Goldstein provides a last hope for pet owners with nothing left to lose. Combining conventional medical training with cutting edge alternative therapies, Dr. Marty's deeply empathetic philosophy stresses the importance of proactive, integrative healthcare for all living things, rather than merely treating diseases as they appear. Link: https://dogdoc.vhx.tv/products/the-dog-doc-oxford-film-festival





