Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Stage Theatre Seeks COVID Safety Manager

pixeltracker

The Covid Safety Manger (CSM) is responsible for the implementation on the New Stage Theatre Safety Plan for productions.

Mar. 1, 2022  
New Stage Theatre Seeks COVID Safety Manager

New Stage Theatre, a professional theatre in Jackson, Mississippi, is seeking a COVID Safety Manager for immediate employment. The position is part time requiring 13 to 20 hours a week mostly in the evenings (Tuesday through Friday) and weekend days.

The Covid Safety Manger (CSM) is responsible for the implementation on the New Stage Theatre Safety Plan for productions in collaboration with other staff leadership and is responsible for the coordination of all COVID Health and Safety Protocols for the production company members at New Stage Theatre. The safety plan addresses the rehearsal & production protocols for social distancing, reduced occupancy limits in spaces, testing, symptom monitoring, cleaning, disinfecting and PPE training.

Salary is $11-$13 per hour depending on experience.

Start Date: ASAP

Interested candidates should send email with a contact information, résumé, and a list of three references to submissions@newstagetheatre.com by March 3, 2022.

For full job description go to website https://www.newstagetheatre.com/about/employment



Related Articles View More Jackson, MS Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Diana Women's Zip-Up Hoodie
Diana Women's Zip-Up Hoodie
Come From Away Broadway Logo Unisex Tee
Come From Away Broadway Logo Unisex Tee
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Bad Nut Squirrel
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Bad Nut Squirrel

More Hot Stories For You

  • Review Roundup: I AM MY OWN WIFE at Long Wharf Theatre - What Did the Critics Think?
  • Review Roundup: PRIDE & PREJUDICE at Long Wharf Theatre - What Did the Critics Think?
  • Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On Goodspeed's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE