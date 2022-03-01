New Stage Theatre Seeks COVID Safety Manager

New Stage Theatre, a professional theatre in Jackson, Mississippi, is seeking a COVID Safety Manager for immediate employment. The position is part time requiring 13 to 20 hours a week mostly in the evenings (Tuesday through Friday) and weekend days.

The Covid Safety Manger (CSM) is responsible for the implementation on the New Stage Theatre Safety Plan for productions in collaboration with other staff leadership and is responsible for the coordination of all COVID Health and Safety Protocols for the production company members at New Stage Theatre. The safety plan addresses the rehearsal & production protocols for social distancing, reduced occupancy limits in spaces, testing, symptom monitoring, cleaning, disinfecting and PPE training.

Salary is $11-$13 per hour depending on experience.

Start Date: ASAP

Interested candidates should send email with a contact information, résumé, and a list of three references to submissions@newstagetheatre.com by March 3, 2022.

For full job description go to website https://www.newstagetheatre.com/about/employment