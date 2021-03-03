New Stage Theatre Announces Extension of LET IT SHINE! A VISIT WITH FANNIE LOU HAMER

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Let It Shine! A Visit with Fannie Lou Hamer by Frank Kuhn, was filmed at the theatre in February 2021 in front of a limited live audience.

Mar. 3, 2021  
In honor of Women's History Month, New Stage Theatre has announced the extension of Let it Shine: A Visit with Fannie Lou Hamer, one of Mississippi's iconic women heroes of the civil rights movement.

Let It Shine! A Visit with Fannie Lou Hamer by Frank Kuhn, was filmed at the theatre in February 2021 in front of a limited live audience. Featuring New Stage Education Director Sharon Miles, virtual performances are available to stream through March 14, 2021 with access for 48-hours.

Ticket prices are $25. Tickets to this virtual performance can be charged by phone by calling the theatre at (601) 948-3533 or ordered online at www.newstagetheatre.com/tickets.

Ticket buyers will immediately receive a LINK to the virtual event at time of purchase and will be able to view the production for 48-hours once clicked.


