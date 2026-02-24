Mississippi Symphony Orchestra Will Perform CHAMBER 4: SPRING DELIGHTS in March

🎭 NEW! Jackson, MS Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jackson, MS & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mississippi Symphony Orchestra will perform Chamber 4: Spring Delights next month. The performance will take place on March 7 from 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm.

Breeze into spring with Stravinsky’s delectable Pulcinella, then bask in the beauty and heart of From a Brother to the World, Ecuador-born Emilio Villacis Villagrán’s winning top-prize selection in MSO’s 2024 Premier Orchestral Institute Competition. The joys keep coming with Haydn’s Symphony No. 82, nicknamed “The Bear” for its rustic finale’s kinship to popular 18th-century carnival accompaniment for dancing bears.

Programme:

Igor Stravinsky, Pulcinella (1920)

Emilio Villacis Villagrán, From a brother to the world (2024)

Franz Josef Haydn, Symphony No. 82 “The Bear” (1786)