World Ballet Company Will Bring SWAN LAKE to the Hattiesburg Saenger Theatre

World Ballet Company will present a performance of the classical ballet “Swan Lake” on March 21, 2026, at the Hattiesburg Saenger Theatre. The performance is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the theater, located at 201 Forrest St. The production will feature a cast of 50 dancers and will run approximately two hours and 30 minutes, including a 20-minute intermission.

World Ballet Company’s Swan Lake brings the world’s most iconic ballet to life in a visually stunning production that blends classical tradition with theatrical grandeur. Featuring a cast of 50 skilled dancers, lavish hand-painted sets, and Tchaikovsky’s legendary score, this timeless story of love, betrayal, and transformation unfolds in breathtaking detail.

From the ethereal Dance of the Little Swans to the Black Swan’s electrifying 32 fouettés, each moment is crafted to captivate both seasoned ballet fans and first-time theatergoers.

For those in Hattiesburg, MS seeking a powerful and unforgettable night of live performance, Swan Lake is a must-see event.