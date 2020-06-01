New Stage Announces Virtual Summer Camp

New Stage has announced its virtual summer camp:

"For the safety of the community and our staff, New Stage has made the difficult decision to replace in person day camp with virtual day camp for this summer.



New Stage Theatre is More Than a Building! We believe theatre is essential. Our stage is virtual but the memories will be real. The camp promises to offer fun while learning valuable skills.



New Stage's Virtual Summer Camp will be three weeks from June 29 - July 18. Monday through Thursday each week from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Start times for each track will vary and sessions will not exceed 90 minutes of instructional time. The cost for the camp will be $375.



Each online session will focus on a different area of expertise and culminate in a student showcase at the conclusion of camp. Six theatre tracks will be offered and participants will select three for the duration of camp. Programs are specifically designed for students at all skill levels. Students will interact and create with their teaching artists and fellow camp participants, and will choose from the following tracks: Musical Theatre, Acting, Camera Close-Up, Theatre Production, Dance, and Making Theatre.



Participation in camp requires an internet connection and device capable of video conferencing through Zoom. Each session will be limited to 20 participants per track.



Those that have already paid for the Broadway Jr camp that was previously scheduled, please contact us by June 10 to apply your balance to the virtual camp or for a refund. Please contact Drew Stark at education@newstagetheatre.com to work this out.



Registration for the More Than A Building Virtual Camp will open on Friday, June 5 at 12 p.m. More details, include session descriptions, will be available by Friday, also. If you are interested in having the registration information emailed to you directly please contact education@newstagetheatre.com."

