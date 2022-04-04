MATILDA Comes to Laurel Little Theatre Next Month

MATILDA - THE MUSICAL comes to Laurel Little Theatre in June. Performances are June 2 & 3 at 730pm, June 4 at both 2pm and 730pm, and June 5 at 2pm.

Reservation line opens May 26 and answers 24 hours a day at 601.428.0140

Directed by Lacy Cockrell - Musical Direction by Shane Cockrell

In our "Season of Southern Stories" we've been in Alabama, Louisiana and Georgia in our first three productions. Now we wrap up the year by 'jumping the pond' to MATILDA's small village in southern England.

Many kids grew up reading the book and loving the movie version about the precocious little five-year-old Matilda Wormwood as she and her fellow students deal with their vicious school headmistress, Miss Agatha Trunchbull, and their lovely teacher, Miss Honey.

Matilda is an extraordinary young girl with a love of books, a vivid imagination and a sharp mind. It's a scrappy story full of heart as she leads her classmates to change their destiny and see just how different life can be when you take a stand for your future.

Written by the same author as WILLY WONKA, this musical won London's Best Musical Olivier Award as well as five of Broadway's Tony Awards. A new Netflix movie is currently in the works.

The annual Kids' Camp is open to students entering 1st thru 10th grade in fall 2022.

Camp registration begins in March and usually runs just two weeks until it's filled. Email LLTLaurelMS@aol.com to be added.

The camp starts on May 26th - just as school ends for the summer.

Learn more at https://www.laurellittletheatre.com/.