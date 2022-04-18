Laurel Little Theatre Announces Upcoming Auditions For its 62nd Season

In the next couple months, Laurel Little Theatre will be announcing its 62nd season opener and audition dates after we get our four shows selected. Current plans are to audition in May or June and present the show in late summer.

The auditions are usually very laid back and you don't really need to prepare anything. Just come on down and the company will have a simple form you fill in with contact info.

For play auditions, the show director will have everyone read some scenes, but you don't have to show up with any memorized piece to audition with.

For musical auditions, you can sing anything you'd like or the theatre will just teach everyone a short song to sing together. If you bring sheet music, there will be an accompanist to play for you. You can prepare a song or just sing 'Happy Birthday' or the National Anthem or an old hymn or you can wait and learn a group song with everyone else.

Stay tuned at https://www.laurellittletheatre.com/pages/auditions.php.