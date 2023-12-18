ELF THE MUSICAL is Now Playing at New Stage Theatre

Performances run through December 21.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to New Stage Theatre Next Year Photo 1 BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to New Stage Theatre Next Year
David Sedaris Comes To The Martin Marietta Center For The Performing Arts, April 8 Photo 2 David Sedaris Comes To The Martin Marietta Center For The Performing Arts, April 8
ELF THE MUSICAL is Now Playing at New Stage Theatre Photo 3 ELF THE MUSICAL is Now Playing at New Stage Theatre

ELF THE MUSICAL is Now Playing at New Stage Theatre

Elf The Musical is now playing at New Stage Theatre. Performances run through December 21.

Elf features a book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, with music by Matthew Skylar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin.

A title known the world over, Elf The Musical is based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit. Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toymaking abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. Recommended for 8+




RELATED STORIES - Jackson, MS

1
ELF THE MUSICAL is Now Playing at New Stage Theatre Photo
ELF THE MUSICAL is Now Playing at New Stage Theatre

Elf The Musical is now playing at New Stage Theatre. Performances run through December 21.

2
David Sedaris Comes To The Martin Marietta Center For The Performing Arts, April 8 Photo
David Sedaris Comes To The Martin Marietta Center For The Performing Arts, April 8

An Evening with David Sedaris, author of the previous bestsellers Calypso, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and regular National Public Radio contributor will be appearing for one night only at the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, April 8 at 7:30pm, following the release of his newest books Happy-Go-Lucky and A Carnival of Snackery.

3
BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to New Stage Theatre Next Year Photo
BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to New Stage Theatre Next Year

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical comes to New Stage Theatre next year! With a book by Douglas McGrath, words and music by Gerry Goffin & Carole King Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil, the show runs May 28 – June 9, 2024.

4
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes to Jackson in February 2024 Photo
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes to Jackson in February 2024

Jesus Christ Superstar comes to Jackson in 2024. The performance is on February 28, 2024. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
View all Videos

Jackson, MS SHOWS
My Fair Lady (Non-Equity) in Jackson, MS My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Thalia Mara Hall (1/17-1/17)
The Magic Flute in Jackson, MS The Magic Flute
Thalia Mara Hall (4/26-4/26)
Lift Every Voice: A Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in Jackson, MS Lift Every Voice: A Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
Mississippi Museum of Art (1/15-1/15)
Wizards of Broadway: An Evening of Sondheim & Schwartz in Jackson, MS Wizards of Broadway: An Evening of Sondheim & Schwartz
Duling Hall (3/04-3/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You