Elf The Musical is now playing at New Stage Theatre. Performances run through December 21.

Elf features a book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, with music by Matthew Skylar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin.

A title known the world over, Elf The Musical is based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit. Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toymaking abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. Recommended for 8+