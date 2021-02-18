Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Civic Ballet Presents OZ

Performances will run Friday, February 26, 2021 at 7pm and Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2pm & 7pm.

Feb. 18, 2021  
Civic Ballet Presents OZ

Civic Ballet will present OZ, under the direction of Thom Yzaguirre. Performances will run Friday, February 26, 2021 at 7pm and Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2pm & 7pm.

All performances will be at the Link Centre. Tickets are $20 for adult pre-sale ($25 at the door) and $10 for children 12 & under pre-sale ($15 at the door). Seating will be limited to 150 at each performance.

Live streaming will be available with pre-purchased password access.

In-person tickets can be purchased at https://buy.tututix.com/civicballettupelo.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the maximum capacity at each performance is limited to 150 people. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. A mask must be worn at all times during the performance for everyone age 2 and older.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin Merch

Related Articles View More Jackson, MS Stories
New Stage Theatre Hosts Playwriting For Adults Workshop With Joe Frost Photo

New Stage Theatre Hosts Playwriting For Adults Workshop With Joe Frost

New Stage Presents LET IT SHINE: A VISIT WITH FANNIE LOU HAMER Photo

New Stage Presents LET IT SHINE: A VISIT WITH FANNIE LOU HAMER

New Stage Theatre Presents Build Your Book: Musical Theatre 101 Photo

New Stage Theatre Presents Build Your Book: Musical Theatre 101

New Stage Theatre Hosts Playwriting for Adults with Joe Frost Photo

New Stage Theatre Hosts Playwriting for Adults with Joe Frost


More Hot Stories For You

  • Tune in to RIVERSIDE HIGH SCHOOL: A KNOT-ICAL TALE
  • DUELING PIANOS Comes to Beef House Dinner Theater
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees