Civic Ballet Presents OZ

Civic Ballet will present OZ, under the direction of Thom Yzaguirre. Performances will run Friday, February 26, 2021 at 7pm and Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2pm & 7pm.

All performances will be at the Link Centre. Tickets are $20 for adult pre-sale ($25 at the door) and $10 for children 12 & under pre-sale ($15 at the door). Seating will be limited to 150 at each performance.

Live streaming will be available with pre-purchased password access.

In-person tickets can be purchased at https://buy.tututix.com/civicballettupelo.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the maximum capacity at each performance is limited to 150 people. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. A mask must be worn at all times during the performance for everyone age 2 and older.