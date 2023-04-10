Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ANNIE Will Be Presented as Part of Broadway in Jackson in May

The performance is set for May 3.

Apr. 10, 2023 Â 
ANNIE Will Be Presented as Part of Broadway in Jackson in May

Annie comes to Thalia Mara Hall as part of Broadway in Jackson next month. The performance is set for May 3.

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production - just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

Annie, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony AwardÂ®-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.




