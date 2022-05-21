Quartet for the End of Time Sets World Premiere for May 28th

Quartet for the End of Time, a commissioned production by Teatro Regio di Parma for the Parma Italian Capital of Culture 2021, will finally make its world premiere on Saturday 28 May 2022, at 20.30 at the Teatro Regio di Parma. This marks the last show of ParmaDanza 2021- 2022.



The Nuovo Balletto di Toscana show, artistic directed by Cristina Bozzolini, sees the ten dancers of the company Matteo Capetola, Francesca Capurso, Carmine Catalano, Beatrice Ciattini, Matilde Di Ciolo, Veronica Galdo, Mattia Luparelli, Aisha Narciso, Aldo Nolli, Niccolò Poggini embody the choreography of Mario Bermúdez Gil, who, together with the costumes by Santi Rinciari and the lights of Carlo Cerri, translates the apocalyptic hues of Quatuor pour la fin du Temps by Oliver Messiaen into dance. It is performed live by Daniel Roscia, clarinet, Antonio Aiello violin, and Leonardo Sapere, cello. The show will be introduced by Antonio Siringo on the piano, who will perform La valse by Maurice Ravel .



In harmony with "Culture beats time", the inspiring theme of Parma Italian Capital of Culture 2021, it is precisely time, in its religious, philosophical and musical conception, that constitutes the leitmotif of Quatuor pour la fin du Temps. Its composition is among the most representative of the twentieth-century chamber repertoire, structured in eight movements, each inspired by a specific text from the Book of the Apocalypse. The literary sources and the circumstances are linked to the genesis of the work, composed in 1941 in the Görlitz concentration camp, where Oliver Messiaen remained a prisoner for a year, and performed here for the first time, are the basis of the choreography. The choreography originates from an in-depth research work on the movement and physicality of the ten dancers. "The circumstance of the genesis of this work arouses a very strong emotion," writes the choreographer Mario Bermúdez Gil. "I tried to keep a close connection with the original structure of the composition and with the biblical sources that inspired Messiaen. My intent is to draw as much as possible the parallel between the inspiration behind the musical score and my choreography, which feeds on a research work with the dancers of the Balletto di Toscana on that physicality and dynamism that makes it recognizable my language. I hope that the power of imagination and creativity, together with the tireless research in the studio, can fortify and animate the uniqueness and power of this masterpiece ".



Mario Bermúdez Gil is choreographer and artistic director of the Marcat Dance Company. The prolific artist, who has developed a language that combines dynamism and emotional impact and has created works performed by the Compañía Nacional de Danza of Madrid, the National Dance Company of Wales, Flamenco Star Eva Yerbabuena, Hung Dance Taiwan, Nuovo Balletto di Toscana BDT, Scapino Ballet, Rotterdam. From 2012 to 2016, he danced for the Batsheva Dance Company (2012-2016) in Tel Aviv, where he took part in the works of Ohad Naharin, Sharon Eyal, Hofesh Shechter, Roy Assaf, and with whom he performed in prestigious theaters such as Opera National de Paris, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (Washington, DC). From 2010 to 2012 in New York, she danced with Andrea Miller's Gallim Dance Company and with the Jennifer Muller / The Works Company. From 2008 to 2010 he completed his studies in Spain, at the Centro Andaluz de Danza in Sevilla. He has received prizes and awards in numerous international competitions, such as: Premios MAX 2020, Premios PAD 2020, Escenarios de Sevilla 2019, Young Artist Award, Jaen, Andalusia (2018), Certamen Coreografico Distrito de Tetuan, Madrid (2017).



