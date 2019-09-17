MADAMA BUTTERFLY to Play at La Fenice Opera House

Madama Butterfly will play at La Fenice Opera House in Venice, Italy for limited dates in late September and early October.

In this three act opera set in Nagasaki, Japan, a young woman, Ciocio-san, marries an American naval officer named Pinkerton out of convenience for him until he can find an American wife. Pinkerton soon leaves after they are married and goes back to America for three years. Ciocio-san never gives up hope that he will return despite discouraging words from her family and friends. When Pinkerton finally returns with his American wife named Kate, things become tense in Nagasaki.

Madama Butterfly is based on the short story, Madame Butterfly by John Luther King. The book was later adapted into a play by Giacomo Puccini with an Italian libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.veneziaopera-tickets.eu/en/event/puccini-madama-butterfly-7913?date=01-09-2019#calendar





