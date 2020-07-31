La Scala Opera House Announces Fall Schedule

La Scala opera house has announced a program of concerts and ballets for the fall season, according to Riverbender.

La Scala's musical director, Riccardo Chailly, will start the season on September 4. He will dedicate his program to the victims of the coronavirus and will conduct Verdi's Requiem in Milan's Duomo.

The theater itself will reopen on September 12 with a performance dedicated to health care workers. The performance will be of Beethoven's 9th Symphony, including the Ode to Joy movement.

The limited calendar runs through December 5.

Read the full story HERE.

La Scala is an opera house in Milan, Italy. The theatre was inaugurated on 3 August 1778 and was originally known as the Nuovo Regio Ducale Teatro alla Scala.

Shows View More Italy Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You