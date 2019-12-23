Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Italy Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Italy:
Miglior attore non protagonista
Miglior attore protagonista
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Miglior attrice protagonista
Miglior direzione musicale
Miglior partitura (musiche e/o liriche)
Miglior regia/coreografia
Miglior spettacolo (con partitura non originale)
Miglior spettacolo (con partitura originale)
Miglior testo
Federico Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 32%
Carmine Barbato - GODSPELL - AMTA 18%
Filippo Francucci - GODSPELL - AMTA 18%
Stefano Francabandiera - GODSPELL - AMTA 46%
Carmine Barbato - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 40%
Lillo - SCHOOL OF ROCK - PeepArrow - Il Sistina 5%
Maria Teresa Viscovo - GODSPELL - AMTA 26%
Alessandra Mercuri - GODSPELL - AMTA 24%
Giulia Fagioli - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 23%
Erica Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 51%
Vera Dragone - SCHOOL OF ROCK - PeepArrow - Il Sistina 21%
Carlotta Sibilla - PETER PAN FOREVER - Show Bees - New Step 9%
Grant Martin - GODSPELL - AMTA 53%
Emanuele Derosas - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 35%
Emanuele Friello - SCHOOL OF ROCK - PeepArrow - Il Sistina 5%
Emanuele Derosas / Erica Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 65%
Emiliano Palmeri (Traduzione liriche) - KINKY BOOTS - Teatro Nuovo 19%
Simone Martino - LA SIRENETTA DI ANDERSEN - Etherea Omnis - MTDA 7%
Kenneth Avery-Clark - GODSPELL - AMTA 51%
Martin Loberto / Erica Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 35%
Maurizio Colombi / Rita Pivano - PETER PAN FOREVER - Show Bees - New Step 4%
GODSPELL AMTA 82%
SCHOOL OF ROCK PeepArrow - Il Sistina 8%
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Compagnia dell'Alba 6%
FAVOLAH Evoluzione Theatre Company 71%
IL VIAGGIO DI BEMOLLE Sopra Le Righe 10%
LA SIRENETTA DI ANDERSEN Etherea Omnis - MTDA 7%
Eleonora Benedetti - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 67%
Massimo Romeo Piparo (Adattamento italiano) - SCHOOL OF ROCK - PeepArrow - Il Sistina 19%
Gabriele De Pasquale - IL VIAGGIO DI BEMOLLE - Sopra Le Righe 4%
