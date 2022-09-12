Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VANYA Begins at the Cameri Theatre This Week

Performances run 13 September - 22 October.

Sep. 12, 2022  
A worldwide pandemic forces a group of people to gather in a failing boutique hotel, empty of guests, somewhere in a periphery, until the worst passes. The insane reality forced upon them creates a complex dynamic among the characters and turns the abandoned hotel into a boiling pressure-cooker of urges and desires.

Failed loves, betrayals, dreams which shatter on the ground of reality, and unfulfilled lives - all the components of the original Chekhovian play are intensified and reach mythic proportions in light of the pandemic. A free, contemporary reworking of Chekhov's classic by Itai Tiran.

Duration: 90 Minutes


