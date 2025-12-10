Batsheva Dance Company Will Perform SADEH21 Next Month

🎭 NEW! Israel Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Israel & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Batsheva Dance Company will present Sadeh21, a signature work by celebrated choreographer Ohad Naharin, at the Suzanne Dellal Centre in Tel Aviv late next month with performances on Jan. 27, Jan. 28, Jan. 30 and Jan. 31, 2026.

The piece, which runs about 75 minutes, is widely regarded as one of Naharin’s landmark works and will be performed by members of Batsheva’s company in the Suzanne Dellal’s theater as part of the company’s 2025–26 season.

Tickets for the performances are on sale through Batsheva’s box office and the Suzanne Dellal Centre ticketing pages, and the company lists a box office phone number and email for inquiries.