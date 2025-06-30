The Israeli Opera Will Perform MOTHERS Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Israeli Opera is set to stage a powerful new opera, Mothers by David Sebba, at the Performing Arts Center in Tel Aviv on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 13:00. This production, a collaboration with the Gesher Theatre, offers a contemporary retelling of biblical narratives through the voices of the women of Genesis.

Mothers reimagines the stories of Hagar, Sarah, Rachel, Leah, Noah’s wife, and Lot’s wife, presenting them as they tell their tales from their own perspectives, centuries after the events. The opera delves into themes of identity, resilience, and the complexities of motherhood. Directed by Shirit Lee Weiss and conducted by David Sebba, the production features a talented cast including Yael Levita, Anat Czarny, Shay Bloch, Daniela Skorka, Natasha Manor, Roni Einav, Lena Fraifeld, and Lilian Shelly Roth.

Tickets for Mothers are available for purchase through the Israeli Opera's official website. Prices range from ₪273 to ₪415. Given the anticipated demand, early booking is recommended.

