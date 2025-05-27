SEA BREEZE Comes to the Israeli Opera

The performance is on July 1.
Greek Laika Celebration with Kostas Karafotis will present Sea Breeze at Israeli Opera. One of the strongest and most exciting connections in the Mediterranean basin has developed over the years between Greek music and the Israeli audience. The performance is on July 1.
The orchestra will host Kostas Karafotis, one of the great singers of Laika music in Greece, whose songs have been adapted into Hebrew and become hits (including “Dreaming of You” by Eyal Golan and “Princess” by Omer Adam).
Joining the beloved Zeibekiko classics and ballads are two more stars coming from Greece – Manolis Karantinis, the greatest bouzouki player of our time, and Arti Katima, one of the rising and prominent stars of modern Laika.
