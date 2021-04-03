Musical Theatre Returns to Israel With HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

The groundbreaking musical by Stephen Trask and John Cameron Mitchell was planned to have its Israeli premiere in April 2020, but was postponed.

Apr. 3, 2021  
Roi Dolev as Hedwig
Photo Credit: Dvir Gichaz

Following an entire year without live entertainment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Israeli audiences are getting back to the theatre. These past two weeks, the long awaited premiere production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch has begun previews in Tel Aviv, marking the first musical production returning to the Israeli stage.

"It's bizarre," says director and star Roi Dolev, "we've been waiting for this for so long, and it's hard to believe this is actually happening."

"We've been joking that technically we are the most watched musical of 2021 in Israel at the moment, but that's just because we're the first to hold performances," Dolev says and smiles, "but I'll take that."

The groundbreaking musical by Stephen Trask and John Cameron Mitchell was planned to have its Israeli premiere in April 2020, but was postponed following the worldwide spread of COVID-19. Other than being the first musical production back on stage, this is also the first production in Israeli history to hold phone-free performances, using the renowned Yondr pouches, allowing attendees and performers to create a distraction free space.

More information about the show can be found at: www.hedwig.co.il


