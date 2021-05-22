L'Italiana in Algeri Will Be Performed by the Israeli Opera in July
Soloists include Rachel Frenkel, Alasdair Kent, Oded Reich, Yair Polishook, Yael Levita, Shay Bloch, and Yuri Kissin.
The Israeli Opera will perform Gioacchino Rossini's L'Italiana in Algeri this July. Performances take place July 9-16, 2021.
Conductor Yuval Zorn
Director Ido Ricklin
Set Designer Neta Hacker
Costume Designer Oren Dar
Lighting Designer Avi Yona Bueno (Bambi)
Movement Designer Yoram Karmi
Soloists:
Isabella Rachel Frenkel
Lindoro Alasdair Kent
Taddeo Oded Reich
Mustafa Yair Polishook
Elvira Yael Levita
Zulma Shay Bloch
Haley Yuri Kissin
The Opera Orchestra: The Israel Symphony Orchestra Rishon LeZion
Libretto: Angelo Anelli
The opera is sung in Italian with Hebrew and English surtitles. Translation is done by Israel Ouval.
Performance Length: Approx. one hour and 45 minutes without intermission.
Learn more at https://www.israel-opera.co.il/eng/?CategoryID=1259&ArticleID=6236.
Purchase tickets here.