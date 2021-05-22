Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

L'Italiana in Algeri Will Be Performed by the Israeli Opera in July

Soloists include Rachel Frenkel, Alasdair Kent, Oded Reich, Yair Polishook, Yael Levita, Shay Bloch, and Yuri Kissin.

May. 22, 2021  
L'Italiana in Algeri Will Be Performed by the Israeli Opera in July

The Israeli Opera will perform Gioacchino Rossini's L'Italiana in Algeri this July. Performances take place July 9-16, 2021.

Conductor Yuval Zorn

Director Ido Ricklin

Set Designer Neta Hacker

Costume Designer Oren Dar

Lighting Designer Avi Yona Bueno (Bambi)

Movement Designer Yoram Karmi

Soloists:

Isabella Rachel Frenkel

Lindoro Alasdair Kent

Taddeo Oded Reich

Mustafa Yair Polishook

Elvira Yael Levita

Zulma Shay Bloch

Haley Yuri Kissin

Pirates and Servants: Stas Davidoff, Doron Florentin, Liam Hen, Liran Kopel, Moti Stepack


The Opera Orchestra: The Israel Symphony Orchestra Rishon LeZion

Libretto: Angelo Anelli

The opera is sung in Italian with Hebrew and English surtitles. Translation is done by Israel Ouval.

Performance Length: Approx. one hour and 45 minutes without intermission.

Learn more at https://www.israel-opera.co.il/eng/?CategoryID=1259&amp;ArticleID=6236.

Purchase tickets here.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Israel Stories
MOTHERS Will Be Performed by the Israeli Opera in June Photo

MOTHERS Will Be Performed by the Israeli Opera in June

Israeli Opera Returns to the Stage With DIE FLEDERMAUS Tonight, April 30 Photo

Israeli Opera Returns to the Stage With DIE FLEDERMAUS Tonight, April 30

United Hatzalah Launches Year of the Volunteer and Saving Lives Sunday Telethon Photo

United Hatzalah Launches 'Year of the Volunteer' and Saving Lives Sunday Telethon

Israel Ends Outdoor Mask Mandate Following Low Infection Rates Photo

Israel Ends Outdoor Mask Mandate Following Low Infection Rates


More Hot Stories For You

  • Playhouse Announces Full Season of Live Theatre
  • Des Moines Metro Opera Announces World Premiere of A THOUSAND ACRES and $1.5 Million Gift
  • DANCE INTO SPRING Will Tour Around Iowa This Weekend
  • Des Moines Metro Opera Announces 2021 Festival With Health And Safety Protocols