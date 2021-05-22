L'Italiana in Algeri Will Be Performed by the Israeli Opera in July

The Israeli Opera will perform Gioacchino Rossini's L'Italiana in Algeri this July. Performances take place July 9-16, 2021.

Conductor Yuval Zorn

Director Ido Ricklin

Set Designer Neta Hacker

Costume Designer Oren Dar

Lighting Designer Avi Yona Bueno (Bambi)

Movement Designer Yoram Karmi

Isabella Rachel Frenkel

Lindoro Alasdair Kent

Taddeo Oded Reich

Mustafa Yair Polishook

Elvira Yael Levita

Zulma Shay Bloch

Haley Yuri Kissin



The Opera Orchestra: The Israel Symphony Orchestra Rishon LeZion

Libretto: Angelo Anelli

The opera is sung in Italian with Hebrew and English surtitles. Translation is done by Israel Ouval.

Performance Length: Approx. one hour and 45 minutes without intermission.

Learn more at https://www.israel-opera.co.il/eng/?CategoryID=1259&ArticleID=6236.

Purchase tickets here.