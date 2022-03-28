DeLaney Westfall Reunites With Isaac Sutton For 'Broadway-Israel' Tour In April 2022



Following their latest joint performance in NYC's The Green Room 42 in October 2021 and their last successful Israeli theater concert tour in 2019, internationally acclaimed performer Isaac Sutton will welcome back Broadway star DeLaney Westfall (Beautiful, Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd) as they embark on an Israeli Concert Tour in April 2022 with the show 'Broadway-Israel'.

Westfall & Sutton will tour Israeli theaters in April 2022 for a limited engagement of 5 concerts across the country and will be joined on stage by Musical Director Raviv Leibzirer on piano, Ram Erez on double-bass and Henry Vered on drums.

The international show Broadway-Israel will celebrate Classic Broadway and will feature the greatest show tunes of all time, including highlights from The Phantom of The Opera, as well as selections from Funny Girl, My Fair Lady, Les Miserables, Cabaret, The Sound of Music, West Side Story and many more.

Isaac Sutton, of the leading male vocalists introducing Israeli audiences to the Great American Songbook, performs regularly at Israel's National Theaters and the region's top Symphony Orchestras.

Since 2017, Sutton has been collaborating with Broadway stars and has brought performers to tour with him in Israel, including Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked's 15th Anniversary Glinda), Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages) and most recently Eryn LeCroy (The Phantom of The Opera) in March 2022.

After successful shows at NYC's Feinstein's/54 Below, The Metropolitan Room and most recently The Green Room 42 in NYC, Sutton also performed a duet with Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth at The Mayo Performing Arts Center. He is the recipient of honors from the Ladino International Festival, accompanied by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, and the Israel's Musical Festival.

Sutton's most recent theater credits in Israel include the lead role of Bobby in Stephen Sondheim's Company, Jason Robert Brown's Parade at The Jerusalem Festival, the French musical Romeo & Juliette, The Mikado, 1776 and more. Over the last decade, Sutton has performed solo shows such as "Las Vegas-Tel Aviv", "Broadway & All That Jazz", "Tonight A Musical", "Shalom Hollywood" and his most recent Israeli production "The Israel Prize" in celebration of Israel's 70th Anniversary and in collaboration with Israel Prize winning composer Nurit Hirsh.

DeLaney Westfall , originally from St. George Utah, received her BFA from Brigham Young University in Music Dance Theater. In 2014 she was cast in the Kennedy Center pre-Broadway revival of Side Show. She then followed the production to New York where it played at the St. James Theater. After closing the show in winter 2015, she was cast as Cosette in PennsylvaniaShakespeare's production of Les Miserables. Following that, she began rehearsals for the North American First National Tour of Beautiful -The Carole King Musical. DeLaney then took on the principal role of Lauren on Broadway in the smash hit Kinky Boots. She finished her run in January 2018 and immediately started rehearsals for Barrow Street Theater's critically acclaimed, award-winning production of Sweeney Todd, playing Johanna. In August 2019, DeLaney joined the Broadway production of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, until the closing of that show in October 2019. Westfall most recently played Lucy Fairweather in the 2022 critically acclaimed Irish Repertory Theater's production of 'The Streets of New York'.

DeLaney Westfall & Isaac Sutton will perform "BROADWAY-ISRAEL" on April 4 at Hacienda Performing Arts Resort, April 6 in Netanya Theater, April 7 in Petach Tikva, April 8 & 9 at Drom Hasharon Theater. Tickets and information available here or over the phone at at +972-3-6443718.

Photo Credit: Alison Luntz