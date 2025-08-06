Akko Festival of Alternative Israeli Theatre Will Return This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The acclaimed Akko Festival of Alternative Israeli Theatre, one of Israel’s premier fringe performing‑arts festivals, is slated to return this fall, taking place from late September into mid‑October 2025.

Set within the atmospheric Crusader‑era citadel and historic sites of the Old City of Acre, the four‑day festival showcases bold original plays, street theatre, dance, video, avant‑garde performance art, concerts, and workshops.

Established in 1980, the Akko Festival is a rich platform for independent theater practitioners from Israel and abroad. Known for its multi‑lingual, multi‑cultural programming, it emphasizes innovative and experimental styles—often combining pantomime, clowning, video art, music, and site‑specific staging across ancient venues. The festival also actively engages with Arab and Jewish youth, offering performance training and cultural participation across communities.