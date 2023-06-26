ANGELS IN AMERICA Comes to the Cameri Theatre Next Month

Performances run 6 July - 19 August.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

An exciting tragicomic fantasy, which occurred during the peak days of the AIDS pandemic in New York at the end of the 80's. Eight characters looking for redemption between life and death, love and sex and heaven and hell.

Tony Kushner's remarkable masterpiece has been showcased on stages across the globe, had a successful television series based on it, and been honored with multiple awards (including a Tony Award and a Pulitzer Prize). Currently, it is being staged in a breathtaking production at the Cameri Theater, with the accompaniment of the renowned Revolution Orchestra, led by conductor Roy Oppenheim.

Performances run 6 July - 19 August.





