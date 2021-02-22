Theatre Making & Citizenship Cork Programme Launched

Spring 2021 sees The Everyman working with YMCA, Cork, in collaboration with Graffiti Theatre Company and with the support of The Abbey on a youth-led programme 'Theatre-Making and Citizenship, Cork', where young people will be introduced to theatre and performance through conversation, engagement, and creation.

In a series of online workshops, the participants will be supported to become theatre makers themselves - explore writing, devising and performance; engage with online theatre from The Everyman, The Abbey Theatre and Graffiti. They will have the opportunity to discuss and critique work, take online venue tours, speak with established theatre designers in lighting, sound, set and costume. Central to the programme is the role of theatre in Ireland and how they - as active participants - can contribute to or shape the future of accessible theatre for young people in Ireland.

According to Áine O'Callaghan - Senior Youth Worker, Cork YMCA Youth Space "Groundfloor Cork YMCA is delighted to be part of this exciting new Theatre and Citizenship project for young people. This project is an amazing opportunity for young people to have fun creating with others, to develop skills in cultural citizenship and theatre-making and to have their voices heard on the issues that are important to them."

The programme is a reworking of The Abbey's "Theatre-Making and Citizenship" short course, which has been a favourite in local schools for the past five years. Phil Kingston, Community and Education manager at our national theatre comments "We are delighted at The Everyman's initiative in creating a project to move this work beyond the classroom, in partnership with our old friends at Graffiti Theatre. We are especially pleased to be to be working for the first time with Groundfloor Cork in support of their pioneering work. It feels like the perfect collaboration to help more young people explore the relevance and power of drama in the life of a healthy society."

The pilot project will be facilitated by Graffiti Theatre Company. Julie O'Leary - Creative Learning Director at Graffiti Theatre, is thrilled to be facilitating together with director and lighting designer Hanan Sheedy. Julie says "... delivering Theatre Making and Citizenship in this new format and forging a new relationship with young people and staff from Groundfloor, Cork YMCA, is another step forward in our mission and commitment to making high quality arts experiences accessible for all."

The project begins with an online pilot phase in spring 2021 and will roll out in person, Covid-allowing, in Cork City and beyond during the summer. The Everyman's newly appointed Education and Community manager, Maev O'Shea, said "The Everyman's story is a powerful community story. The theatre grew from a company of local amateur actors and makers. In our theatre, we believe The Everyman is for everyone. This Theatre-Making & Citizenship, Cork, programme begins the next chapter in that story."

Maev emphasised the generosity and support of the TM&CC project partners "Our friends and colleagues in Graffiti Theatre Company and The Abbey have been brilliant with special thanks to the staff and young people at Groundfloor, YMCA, who are bringing the project to life."