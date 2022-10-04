Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE DEAD LETTER OFFICE Comes to Graffiti Theatre, Cork

Performances run 19th – 22nd October 2022.

Oct. 04, 2022  

THE DEAD LETTER OFFICE Comes to Graffiti Theatre, Cork

An exciting and ground-breaking new play to run in Cork and Dublin, The Dead Letter Office, will tackle themes of migration and displacement, and consider the possibilities of connection for children aged 9+. At a time when Primary School class numbers are growing due to Ukrainian children, Syrian children, and others seeking refuge and asylum, this play presents an opportunity for children to discuss displacement and finding belonging in a new place.

The play, the debut play of Cork playwright and actor Mary-Lou McCarthy, promises to be full of mysteries to be solved and has already excited audiences at developmental workshops, with children, many of whom had not experienced live performance before. It uses the familiar world of postal arrivals and deliveries to explore why people are sometimes forced to travel across the globe in search of a new home.

The story begins in the basement of a rural Irish Post Office, where a lonely letter detective, Elizabeth, sorts, redirects and investigates packages and letters that have lost their way. An enormous box reveals a man who has posted himself from Syria, along with precious artifacts from the museum he works at, allowing the audience to unearth his story, learn about his culture, and explore our place in the world.


"I want children to experience high quality ambitious theatre - work that is made with them and for them. I was lucky, I was brought to see plays as a young child by my mother in my local theatre, The Everyman. This October, The Dead Letter Office will premiere in association with The Everyman, where it all began." says Mary-Lou McCarthy


The play will run twice daily at Graffiti Theatre in Cork from October 19th to 22nd, and at the Civic Theatre in Tallaght from October 26th to 28th. An ISL interpreted performance takes place on Saturday 22nd October at 3pm in Cork.

The Dead Letter Office has been in development for two years, working with schools, children, creatives, and experts in digital technology on the research and writing. It was commissioned and developed in partnership with Ready, Steady SHOW! at The Civic. The project has been funded by the Arts Council and is supported by Branar Meitheal.

The play is 60 minutes with no interval and is suitable for age 9+. Performances are available to book by school groups and families.

