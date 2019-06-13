OKLAHOMA! Brings the Rodeo to The MAC Belfast

Following its successful run with Oliver! at The Mac in Belfast, North Belfast's Flax Trust Arts is returning to The Mac, from Wed 7-Sat 10 Aug, with its production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's' popular musical, Oklahoma!

Packed full of well-known and melodic show tunes like Oh What A Beautiful Mornin', Kansas City and I Can't Say No, Oklahoma is set in farm country outside the town of Claremore, Indian Territory, in 1906, and tells the story of farm girl, Laurey Williams, and her courtship by two rival suitors - cowboy, Curly McLain, and the sinister and frightening farmhand, Jud Fry.

A secondary romance concerns cowboy, Will Parker, and his flirtatious fiancée, Ado Annie.

In association with the Ardoyne and Marrowbone Community Festival, this production - produced by Bethany Simpson, directed by Megan Mooney and choreographed by Ruaidhri Maguire, with musical direction by Andrew Tubman - features a company of over 70, aged from 8 to 77, from across the Greater Belfast area.

For details and booking, visit themaclive.com





Related Articles Shows View More Ireland Stories

More Hot Stories For You