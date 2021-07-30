Mermaid Arts Centre to Present OF A MIND by Listen and Breathe

Mermaid Arts Centre will present OF A MIND by Listen and Breathe, an award-winning company led by Irish dramaturg/producer, Hugh Farrell, and New York-based sound designer, Tyler Kieffer. OF A MIND captures the changing spirit of our lives in a guided audio experience designed especially for Bray's iconic promenade.

Born out of a nostalgia for seeing and being seen at Mass on Sunday, yoga class on Wednesday, or the GAA on Saturday, this experience invites audiences to reconnect with nature and find their place in the crowd again.

Meditative, immersive, and informed by the latest in mind-body research, the production dives deep into the mystery of our minds to bring participants on a journey through the collective consciousness.

Guided by a live narrator and a score of local voices, sounds and music, groups of 50 gather at Bray's Victorian bandstand for this outdoor walking experience using their own smartphone and headphones.

The production takes place over Zoom, bringing a fresh approach to the technology that has kept us connected during lockdown, and using it to create an intimate theatre space in public.

Performances run from August 4-15, Tuesday to Sunday at 7:30pm, with additional matineés at 3pm on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are €15/12 and available from July 13 through Mermaid Arts Centre.

Julie Kelleher, Artistic Director of Mermaid Arts Centre, said "it was clear to us in thinking about ways for audiences to connect and be together this summer that the most thrilling possibilities were to present shows outdoors. Listen and Breathe came up with a brilliant concept to bring people together on Bray's beautiful seafront, and connect them through a live experience that is primarily aural but actually activates all the senses. We're really proud to have commissioned this work, and so excited to share it with audiences."

OF A MIND is a live outdoor experience during which audiences move along accessible paths on Bray Seafront. Please be aware the route has an incline. For accessibility questions email info@mermaidartscentre.ie.

Mermaid Arts Centre's team will be on hand to assist audience members upon arrival.

This production complies with all government mandated safety precautions.

Commissioned by Mermaid Arts Centre and supported by the Arts Council of Ireland and Wicklow County Council.

INFORMATION:

Mermaid Arts Centre

www.mermaidartscentre.ie

Email: info@mermaidartscentre.ie

Tel: 01 2724030

Suitable for ages 14+.

Dates: 7:30pm 4-15 August (weekend matineés 3pm)

Tickets: €15/12 (preview €10)

Show duration: Approximately 45 minutes

