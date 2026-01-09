Cork City Hall to Host Lord Mayor's Tea Dance with Evelyn Grant and Cork Pops Orchestra

🎭 NEW! Ireland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ireland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Cork Pops Orchestra will continue its Tea Dances programme, an initiative originally devised by Gerry Kelly that grew out of the Millennium Tea Dance project for “The Young at Heart,” which took place across Cork City and County.

The programme was developed to provide accessible live music experiences for older audiences and has since become a recurring part of the orchestra’s community-focused work.

Established as Ireland’s only community orchestra offering both educational and entertainment services to the public and private sectors, the Cork Pops Orchestra has participated in a wide range of large-scale events. These have included the annual UCC Strauss Ball, the Doc Noonan Ball, the Tall Ships visit to Cork, the Tour de France, the Port of Cork Maritime Festival, and seasonal concert series for school audiences at City Hall, alongside its ongoing Tea Dances programme.

In addition to its public performances, the Cork Pops Orchestra operates a mentoring programme supporting students and emerging young professionals in music performance, multimedia, and community music practice.

