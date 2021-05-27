MARY AND ME: THE ART OF BEING INVISIBLE to be Presented at The Everyman

Irene Kelleher's award winning and critically acclaimed "Mary & Me" has been reimagined for on demand video streaming and presented by The Everyman it will be available from Saturday, June 5th to Saturday, June 13th. Written and performed by Irene, she is directed by Belinda Wild.

Ireland, 1986, Hannah is fifteen. She lives in a claustrophobic small town. Sure, she has friends, but no one who understands her, no one she can confide in, who will listen to her. And she is going to need a lot of understanding and support. Inspired by a true story, Mary and Me, is a compellingly original imagining of a young woman's search for understanding and meaning. It is also a rich and funny evocation of Ireland in the 1980s.

Mary and Me: The Art of Being Invisible, a new version reimagined for on demand video streaming, presented by The Everyman, written and performed by Irene Kelleher, directed by Belinda Wild, sound & video design by Cormac O'Connor, lighting by Dónal McNinch, it will be filmed and edited by Seán Breathnach. Suitable for age 14+ tickets are priced from €17.50. Book at everymancork.com

