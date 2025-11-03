Leah Barniville Will Lead Cork Pantomine CINDERELLA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Everyman and CADA will bring the Christmas magic to MacCurtain Street this festive period. Cinderella begins on November 29th and everyone is invited to the Palace!

Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Leah Barniville will lead the cast as Cinderella this year. The Meath native launched her career back in 2017 when she was just a 14-year-old schoolgirl and wowed Simon Cowell and the other judges with her outstanding vocals.

Now a seasoned veteran of the stage, Leah is joined by a huge cast including Zach O Brien, a an MTU Cork School of Music graduate who plays Prince Charming; Cork’s favourite female Dame, Fionula Lenihan; and Lily Carey Murphy and Roisin Lane as the Ugly Stepsisters Zowie and Chloe.

Cinderella, written by Ciaran Bermingham in association with Catherine Mahon Buckley, is sure to be a must-see this Christmas with rip-roaring laughter guaranteed. Tickets on sale now.

To ensure everyone can enjoy the magic, we are proud to offer additional accessible performances, details of which are on the Everyman website. Book your tickets now and get ready for a pantomime experience that’s as heartwarming as it is hilarious!

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit The Everyman’s website.

