HERE I COME! Will Be Performed at the Cork Opera House in October

Patrick Talbot Productions has announced that Philadelphia, Here I Come!, the modern classic by renowned playwright Brian Friel, will be the first major dramatic presentation for live audiences in Cork since the easing of restrictions. It will be at the Cork Opera House from Tuesday, October 5th to Saturday, October 16th.

Starring Alex Murphy (Conor in The Young Offenders), Abbey and Druid Theatre regular, Catherine Walsh, Seamus O'Rourke, Fionula Linehan, and Michael Sands and set in the fictional town of Ballybeg, Philadelphia, Here I Come! premiered in 1964 and subsequently transferred to Broadway where it received numerous Tony Award nominations. It is regarded as Friel's first masterpiece. He would go on to write such legendary titles as Translations, Dancing at Lughnasa and Faith Healer.

Producer, Patrick Talbot said "it is exhilarating to get back into full production after such a lengthy period of nothing. To do so with a Brian Friel play is a privilege. I would like to thank Minister Catherine Martin, and the Department of Culture, for the financial support to enable this production to happen through the Live Performance Support Scheme."

Eibhlín Gleeson, Chief Executive of the Cork Opera House said "we are delighted to host Patrick Talbot Productions with Philadelphia, Here I Come! in October. At a very difficult time for the arts, it's wonderful to be in a position to welcome a local production onto our stage. We look forward to once again welcome the people of Cork, and beyond, into our theatre."

The production will be directed by Geoff Gould, director of the Fit-Up Festival in West Cork, and formerly Artistic Director of The Everyman Theatre. "It will be a joy to direct Friel's wonderful, iconic, play and my all-time favourite, in my native city. I can't wait to get started" says Geoff

Set Design is by Sabine Dargent, costume design by Liv Monaghan, lighting by Paul Denby and sound by Cormac O'Connor.

Disillusioned with his dreary existence in suffocating 1960s Ireland, young Gar O'Donnell decides to emigrate to America and live with his Aunt Lizzy in Philadelphia.

Over the course of his final day and night Gar wrestles with the wrenching pain of leaving while wondering if he can completely re-invent himself in America.

Learn more at www.corkoperahouuse.ie