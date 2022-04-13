FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY Comes to the Everyman Theatre Cork This Month

Friends! The Musical Parody comes to Ireland this April. Take your seat for this hilarious production which celebrates and pokes fun at the wacky misadventures of the group of 20-something pals we love from the hit TV show as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990s Manhattan.

Ross, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, Joey and Rachel, haven't gone anywhere and are singing and dancing their way back into our hearts in Friends! The Musical Parody the first UK and Irish tour of the hilarious off-Broadway and Las Vegas hit musical that lovingly lampoons the popular TV sitcom. You'll laugh! You'll cry! You'll Unagi!

It's a typical day at New York's only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear!

With friends like these, who needs television? PIVOT!

For more information see: www.friendsthemusical.co.uk

Irish Tour Dates:

19 - 23 April, Bord Gais Energy Theatre Dublin

24 April, INEC Killarney

26 - 30 April, Everyman Theatre Cork

1 May, University Concert Hall Limerick

3 May, Watergate Theatre Kilkenny

4 May, National Opera House Wexford

5 May, TLT Drogheda

6 May, Mullingar Arts Centre

7 May, Royal Theatre Castlebar

8 May, Town Hall Theatre Galway