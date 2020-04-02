DeBarras Announces 'Sitting Living Room To Living Room Sessions' With John Spillane, Trad Sessions, and More!

DeBarras live music venue in Clonakilty, West Cork, has unfortunately closed up for the time being. However, the music lives on in DeBarras Sitting Room to Sitting Room Sessions, happening live on their Facebook page, at 9:30pm every night, and 8pm on Sundays (GMT+1).

DeBarras Sitting Room to Sitting Room Sessions kicked off last Tuesday 24th March, and due to a very positive response, the sessions will continue through the month of April.

Ray Blackwell from DeBarras said: "For the strange times we find ourselves in.... some of our favourite musicians will be bringing the music from their Sitting Room to yours. They will recreate DeBarras (or a DeBarras vibe) in their own home and perform a gig and we will live stream the performance on our Facebook page. Stay cool out there! We can do this."

The upcoming live performances feature musicians based in sitting rooms all around Ireland, Mexico, Spain, Australia, and beyond. Here's a look at the schedule from tonight onwards:

David Christy Jones | 9:30pm, Weds 1st April

TONIGHT John Spillane | 9:30pm, Thurs 2nd April

Rawney | 9:30pm, Friday 3rd April

Pete Mac Paradox | 9:30pm, Sat 4th April

Paula Bilá | 8pm, Sun 5th April (Live from Spain)

Trad session | 9:30pm, Mon 6th April

Lauren Guillery | 9:30pm, Tues 7th April

Eadaoin Costly | 9:30pm, Wed 8th April

Míde Houlihan | 9:30pm, Thurs 9th April

Fear Beag | 9:30pm, Fri 10th April (Live from Mexico)

Ursidae | 9:30pm, Sat 11th April

Eve Clague | 9:30pm, Sun 12th April

Trad session | 9.30pm, Mon 13th April

The Bones Below | 9:30pm, Tues 14th April

Anna's Anchor | 9:30pm, Weds 15th April

Aine Tyrell | 9:30pm, Thurs 16th April (Live from Australia)

King Pallas | 9:30pm, Fri 17th April

The Big Lovin' | 9:30pm, Sat 18th April

Sam Clague | 8pm, Sun 19th April

More to be announced.

Tune in at DeBarras Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DeBarrasClon/





