Corcadorca Announced Their Line-up For SHOW2020 Online

Six projects will be showcased from a selection of brilliant up-and-coming theatre makers.

Corcadorca has announced their line-up for SHOW online 2020. Since 2013, Corcadorca has hosted SHOW, an annual showcase of theatre works in progress, at the Theatre Development Centre. This year, SHOW takes place online, and in the spirit of the time they are focussing on ideas, pitches, and plans, for live off site work that can roll with the punches of ricochet restrictions!

Six projects will be showcased from a selection of brilliant up-and-coming theatre makers. Introducing: Clare Monnelly, Mint. Productions, Irene Kelleher, Taste in Your Mouth, Emma Reid, and Murmuration.

Corcadorca have been working closely with the six SHOW artists on their ideas for live off site work suitable for the current conditions and can't wait to share them with everyone.

Each artist will introduce a short video presentation about their work as part of this online festival. It will take place from 25th to 27th November and is accessible free through the new SHOW website. Each programme of presentations will be followed by a Q&A about the work.

The artists will examine the challenges of making theatre in these ever-changing conditions, and how they might turn these obstacles into artistic opportunities. "Working with a group of such inspiring, innovative and creative artists has been incredible" says Pat Kiernan, Corcadorca's Artistic Director.

The festival will conclude with an industry panel discussion about site-specific/site-responsive work, exploring how making this type of work can continue, despite the fluctuating restrictions.

