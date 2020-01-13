BrokenCrow Present BLACKWATER BABBLE At The Everyman

Blackwater Babble is a story of forty summers spent traversing the Blackwater River. Forty years of sitting in the corner of each pub, scribbling in a notebook, trying to understand the dynamics and the variables of what makes a good singsong - and what makes an epic one.

Witness the story of a man who spent the best years of his life travelling the Blackwater River and stopping into every pub along the way to observe those singsongs, as he became obsessed with the alchemy of the singsong. What made the night and what killed it...

But, as he sat in the corner scribbling in his notebook, life and love flowed past him. Now he is sitting in his boat with his younger self, sifting through the notebooks, the songs, the memories and regrets.

Join the scribbler as he heads down the river with his younger self while they pick through the songs, fights, memories and obessions that shaped his life - exploring regret and memory, masculinity and purpose, set against the changing face of the Irish pub.



BrokenCrow is a creative think-tank and production company, founded in 2011 by Ronan FitzGibbon, growing to a current ensemble of six skilled practitioners: writers, performers, directors, and designers. The company collaborate to create work that challenges, engages and entertains audiences and, as an ensemble, assist and support one another in the realisation of theatrical projects.

The company has, through the years, received generous support, advice, and space, such as The Theatre Development Centre, Garter Lane, The Belltable, Spraoi, A Little Room, FringeLab, and Graffiti Theatre. The company are the current theatre artists-in-residence at The Everyman Theatre in Cork.

Blackwater Babble is performed by John McCarthy and Gary Murphy, directed by Joe Meagher and written by Ronan FitzGibbon



The Everyman Theatre, Cork - 20 to 23 January. Tickets from €9 - book online, or from The Everyman Box Office, phone 021 4501 673.





