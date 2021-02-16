Boulevard Productions Announce Streamed Performances Of DADDY LONG LEGS

Theatre fans rejoice, as Dublin based theatre company, Boulevard Productions announce a week-long special of streamed performances of the award-winning stage musical, Daddy Long Legs in association with Stream.Theatre. Available to stream online from the 8th - 14th March, tickets for the Irish production of Daddy Long Legs are on sale now from www.Stream.Theatre.

Bring the magic of theatre to your living room this March with a series of streamed performances to choose from. Filmed in Smock Alley, Dublin as part of the Irish premier production of Daddy Long Legs, directed by Killian Collins and Mark O'Looney, with musical direction by David Wray, enjoy the best of Irish theatre and talent from the comfort of your very own couch.

Starring Irish actors, Eoin Cannon ('Angela's Ashes The Musical') and Róisín Sullivan ('A Man of No Importance' at London's Arts Theatre - West End), the award winning musical with music and lyrics by Paul Gordon and a book by John Caird is based on the classic novel by Jen Webster that inspired the 1955 film starring, Fred Astaire.

Daddy Long Legs is a beloved tale about Jerusha Abbott the "Oldest Orphan in the John Grier Home" and her mysterious benefactor who decides to send her to college to be educated as a writer. Required to write him a letter once a month, she is never to know the benefactor's identity - so she invents one for him: Daddy Long Legs.

Speaking on the announcement, Producer of the Irish production of Daddy Long Legs and Founder of Boulevard Productions, Mark O'Looney said, "The Boulevard Productions team and I are really looking forward to bringing theatre into the living rooms of homes across the country this March with the Irish premier production of Daddy Long Legs. It's been an extremely difficult year for the arts and to be able to support and showcase Irish talent via this streaming service with Stream.Theatre is a fantastic way for those who enjoy theatre to continue to do so, while Irish theatre venues remain closed for the foreseeable future".