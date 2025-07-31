Artist Commissioned to Commemorate Cork Opera House in its 170th Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Cork-based artist is set to be the recipient of a sponsored commission by Fleetwood Paints that will commemorate Cork Opera House’s 170th anniversary this year, in partnership with Sample-Studios. Sophie Longwill, a glass artist and member of Sample-Studios, was one of a number of visual artists who responded to the tender. The artist’s commissioned work will serve as a permanent installation at Cork Opera House upon its completion.

Sophie Longwill is a multi award-winning artist who has been recognised as one of Europe’s ‘Rising Stars’ by the Michelangelo Foundation’s Homo Faber guide. In 2024, she was awarded a scholarship to the prestigious Corning Museum of Glass, an Agility Award from the Arts Council of Ireland, and an artist residency at Southern Illinois University which culminated in a solo exhibition, Faoiseamh. This new commissioned work will reflect Cork Opera House’s role as a dynamic cultural institution, through the medium of glass.

Derek Byrne, Marketing Manager of Fleetwood Paints and sponsor of this new commission remarked “This collaboration is especially meaningful to us. Not only does it celebrate the extraordinary cultural legacy of one of Ireland’s most esteemed artistic institutions, but it also champions the creativity and talent of local artists from Cork.

“As a company rooted in Irish heritage and craftsmanship, we believe in the transformative power of art and design. Partnering with Cork Opera House and Sample-Studios to bring this permanent commission to life reflects our ongoing commitment to enriching public spaces through colour, creativity, and community.”

Mr Byrne’s sentiments were echoed by Eibhlín Gleeson, CEO of Cork Opera House: “We are delighted to include the commission of this new artwork as part of Cork Opera House’s 170th anniversary celebrations. Commissioning new work is a powerful way to honour our rich history and the many people who have shaped it over the years. Supporting artists remains central to our mission, and investing in new creative work is a key strategic priority for Cork Opera House. We are very pleased to be working with such a talented artist as Sophie, and we are grateful to Sample-Studios and Fleetwood Paints for their valued support in bringing this project to life.”

Aoibhie McCarthy, Artistic Director of Sample-Studios stated: “As one of Ireland’s largest artist studios, Sample-Studios’ mission is to launch, support and sustain creative careers in Cork. This commission is an important expression of that mission and will now offer a prominent platform for a local emerging artist. What better way to mark this significant milestone than by reinvesting in homegrown artistic talent and animating one of our most treasured arts spaces through Sophie Longwill’s vision and the medium of glass.”

The judging panel for the commission comprised Aoibhie McCarthy (Sample-Studios), Brian Keehan, (Fleetwood Paints), Eibhlín Gleeson (Cork Opera House) and Brian Mac Domhnaill, (Lavit Gallery). Ms Longwill’s work will be unveiled at Cork Opera House later this year.

