Alabama 3 Return To Clonakilty For A Special Acoustic Set

The legendary DeBarras Folk Club Clonakilty welcomes Brixton band Alabama 3 to town Wednesday 26th October, as part of the group's Acoustic Irish Tour (De Barra's, Clonakility (October 26th); Cruisers, Foxford (October 27th); Derry Halloween @ Sandino's, Derry (October 28th); Anderson's, Sligo (October 29th); and The Well, Dublin (October 30th).

Alabama 3 Acoustic and Unplugged is a four-piece outfit consisting of Larry Love (vocals), Aurora Dawn (vocals), Rock Freebase (guitar), and Harpo Strangelove (harmonica). With this line up they bring a whole new dimension to the songs made famous by Alabama 3. This isn't acid house music, this is country/gospel/delta blues, but played with a rhythm you've still got to dance to.

With the addition of Aurora Dawn to the line-up there's an added injection of soul - or, as it says on the cover of the band's latest album 'Revolver Soul' this is 'soul music with a gun against your head'.

By performing in this stripped-down acoustic way the band's aim was to show the songs in a format reminiscent of the people that have been their inspiration, chiefly the old Delta Blues players like Fred MacDowell and Bukka White.

Ray Blackwell, Manager at DeBarras says: "We're very excited to welcome the Alabama 3 back to Clonakilty, 12 years on from their sold-out appearance at the Clonakilty Waterfront Festival! This joyous return to west Cork will be a far more intimate affair this time round with this seminal band presenting their narco-acoustic slant on Alabama 3 and the music that has inspired them along the way in DeBarras Folk Club. This will be an enviable chance to see this band up close."

Tickets €25 are available from debarras.ie

The venue welcomes a huge line-up of artists from near and far over the next few weeks. Also taking to the stage are: Seba Safe (27th October), John Spillane (3rd November), Shane Clifford (4th November), Wallis Bird (10th November), Lisa O'Neill (13th November), Andrew Ryan (24th November), Cinder Well (27th November), and much, much more. Visit debarras.ie for full listings.