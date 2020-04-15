Abbey Theatre Announces 100 Artists For DEAR IRELAND

The Abbey Theatre has commissioned writers from Ireland, with unique additional contributions from the USA, China and Italy, to each write a monologue, to be performed by 50 actors, and then streamed on the Abbey's digital platforms. Today, 15 April 2020, Graham McLaren and Neil Murray, Directors of the Abbey Theatre, announce the lineup of artists taking part in the theatre's historic project, Dear Ireland.

Graham McLaren and Neil Murray, Directors of the Abbey Theatre said:

'The Abbey Theatre is more than the walls which house its productions, and the work of Ireland's national theatre responds and will continue to reflect the challenges being faced by Irish society. We are artist-led and audience-focused and, in this profoundly historic period for Ireland, we have brought together the voices of 100 artists to provoke a creative conversation with the nation. In addition to making new art for audiences, we felt it was important to act fast, to document this moment artistically, whilst helping theatre makers financially, a community which has been greatly impacted by the closure, cancellation or postponement of many artistic projects.

We want to sincerely thank these artists, who have embarked upon this project at a rapid pace, with open minds and brave hearts in pressurized and exceptional circumstances. Along with playwrights writing from all over Ireland, we are also honoured to include an Irish playwright writing from New York and a playwright from, respectively, China and Italy. We hope Dear Ireland will be a provocation for dialogue, reflection and entertainment.'

Each writer nominated one actor to perform their piece, and the actors are self-taping their performances from social isolation.

The writers involved are as follows:

Blindboy Dermot Bolger Pom Boyd Sinéad Burke TKB (Thommas Kane Byrne) Dylan Coburn Gray Karen Cogan John Connors Kit de Waal Shaun Dunne Iseult Golden Stacey Gregg Sarah Hanly Nancy Harris David Ireland Colm Keegan Sonya Kelly Deirdre Kinahan Emmet Kirwan Darach Mac Con Iomaire Manchán Magan Aoife Martyn Owen McCafferty Rosaleen McDonagh Frank McGuinness Meadhbh McHugh (New York) Una McKevitt Phillip McMahon Andrea Molino (Italy) Gina Moxley Jimmy Murphy Zoe Ní Riordáin Edna O'Brien Eva O'Connor Joseph O'Connor John O'Donovan Mark O'Halloran Jody O'Neill Shane O'Reilly Felicia 'Felispeaks' Olusanya Margaret Perry Ursula Rani Sarma Arthur Riordan Ciara Elizabeth Smyth Abbie Spallen Keith James Walker Enda Walsh Michael West Carmel Winters Zhu Yi (China)

Actors involved in the project are as follows:

Cathy Belton Andrew Bennett Dawn Bradfield Amanda Coogan Nicola Coughlan Tim Creed Bríd Criomhthain Zara Devlin Mark Doherty Deirdre Donnelly Mike Donnelly Ashleigh Dorrell Caoilfhionn Dunne Clare Dunne Graham Earley Sorcha Fox Eva-Jane Gaffney Denise Gough Brendan Gleeson Peter Gowen Julia Gu Breffni Holahan Seána Kerslake Katherine Lynch Conor MacNeill Amy McAllister Owen McDonnell Lucianne McEvoy Abigail McGibbon Siobhán McSweeney Leah Minto Deirdre Molloy David Moss Marie Mullen Bríd Ní Neachtain Rory Nolan Eoin O Dubhghaill Kathy Rose O'Brien Marion O'Dwyer Jolene O'Hara Patrick O'Kane Clare O'Malley Marty Rea Ericka Roe Owen Roe Camille Lucy Ross Norma Sheahan Joan Sheehy Stanley Townsend Eleanor Walsh

Acclaimed Irish artist Maser was also commissioned to respond to the Dear Ireland call and his beautiful artwork will be woven through the visuals in the films.

Dear Ireland will premiere online later this month. Released over 4 days, the monologues will be screened in four parts at 7.30pm from Tuesday 28 April to Friday 1 May on the Abbey Theatre's YouTube channel. Links and details to follow the week of screening. For updates see abbeytheatre.ie/whats-on/dear-ireland/.





