ALADDIN Panto Will Return to The Everyman Next Month

The Everyman has announced the much-anticipated return of Cork's favourite traditional family Pantomime. As we enter a whole new world, this year's show, Aladdin is sure to enchant children and delight audiences of all ages.

In association with CADA Performing Arts Academy, the Panto will open on Wednesday 8 December and run till Saturday 15 January. Tickets will go on sale Monday 8 November at 12pm with a full schedule of matinee and evening performances to be announced.

Director and Producer, Catherine Mahon-Buckley said, "Yes it is a whole new world but guess what - guess what - The Everyman and CADA panto is back. Oh yes it is. The same zany gang will take you on a magical carpet ride full of laughter, song and dance. Your friends of Aladdin can't wait to see you."

Executive Director at The Everyman, Sean Kelly said, "It's been a long, long wait but we are absolutely thrilled to be bringing The Everyman panto back to the people of Cork. Panto is an integral part of Christmas for so many of us and this year's show is shaping up to be a cracker!"

Artistic Director at The Everyman, Sophie Motley said, "I'm utterly thrilled that my first Everyman Panto since starting here on MacCurtain Street is this year of all years. We all need some joy and laughter in our lives right now as the nights draw in and Santa starts reading your lists. I can't wait to see you at The Everyman!"

Official media partners for this year's Pantomime are Corks 96FM, C103 and The Echo.

Tickets will go on sale Monday 8 November at 12pm with a full schedule of matinee and evening performances to be announced. Bookings can be made online at everymancork.com or by calling 021 450 1673. For group booking enquiries call 021 450 1780 or email groups@everymancork.com